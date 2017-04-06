Ensure good food for paramilitary troopers, Rajnath Singh tells officials

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday directed chiefs of all paramilitary forces to ensure good food for their respective troopers, an official said.

The Minister gave the direction while presiding over a meeting where Directors General of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were present.

Rajnath Singh said there should be no room for any complaint, pointing out that troopers are deployed in hostile and difficult terrain and hence bad food will demoralise them.

He is said to have expressed unhappiness over suspected food poisoning in Kerala on April 1, affecting more than 160 CRPF personnel. Complaints regarding poor quality food for paramilitary forces' personnel have been made in the past, leading the Home Ministry to order probes.