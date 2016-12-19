Environmentalist, Gandhian Anupam Mishra dies at age 68

Anupam Mishra

New Delhi: Noted Gandhian, journalist, environmentalist, and water conservationist Anupam Mishra passed away at the age of 68 at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi early Monday morning, a family member said.

He was battling prostrate cancer for the last one year.

He had been awarded the 1996 Indira Gandhi Paryavaran Puraskar (IGPP) award instituted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India.

He travelled to villages across India describing the value of time-tested systems of water harvesting.

He advocated conservation of traditional water structures in India as well as abroad.

He wrote books, like, Aaj Bhi Khare Hain Talaab (Lakes are still Standing, 1993) and Rajasthan Ki Rajat Boondein (Radiant Raindrops of Rajasthan, 1995), -- landmark works in the field of water conservation.