EPS faction forms panel to hold talks

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK (Amma) faction yesterday announced formation of a committee under party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam to oversee merger talks between the camps headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his predecessor, O Panneerselvam.
The decision was arrived at a meeting chaired by the CM at the AIADMK headquarters, which was attended by senior ministers and other leaders.
Local administration minister SP Velumani said a committee has been formed under Vaithilingam for the merger talks, but did not divulge details on who the other members of the panel are. "We want to redeem the 'two leaves' symbol and remain united," he said.
Velumani said the common feeling in the faction was that there should be unity in the party "founded by MGR and taken forward by Amma".
Leaving the ball in OPS's court, he said, "The next course of action will be decided if they (Panneerselvam camp) contact us."
The EC has decided to keep frozen the name AIADMK and its election symbol, two leaves, as the two rival factions have sought more time to submit fresh documents substantiating their claims. "The respondents have sought further time of eight weeks from April 17 to file the documents and affidavits by which they propose to prove their numerical strength in the organisational wing of the party," the EC said.
