Erdogan fires another salvo at 'grandchildren of Nazism'

Calls on Turks in Europe to back referendum this month on changing constitution for more power; draws ire of EU nations
Ankara: President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on Turkish voters in Europe to defy the "grandchildren of Nazism" and back a referendum this month on changing the constitution, comments likely to cause further ire in Europe.
Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, in campaigning for the referendum, accusing them of "Nazi-like" tactics for banning his ministers from speaking to rallies of Turkish voters abroad. Both the Germans and Dutch have been incensed by the comparisons to Nazism and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the references must stop.
"With this determination, we will never allow three or four European fascists ... from harming this country's honour and pride," Erdogan told a crowd in Rize. "I call on my brothers and sisters voting in Europe...give the appropriate answer to those imposing this fascist oppression and the grandchildren of Nazism." Erdogan is counting on the support of expatriates in Europe, including the 1.4 million Turks eligible to vote in Germany, to pass constitutional changes that would give him sweeping presidential powers. Erdogan last month said Turkey would reevaluate its relationship with the bloc, and may even hold a second referendum on whether to continue accession talks.
On Monday, he said "I don't care what Hans, George or Helga say, I care what Hasan, Ahmet, Mehmet, Ayse and Fatma say."
Merkel wants to limit Brexit fallout
Berlin: The European Union should try to limit the fallout from Britain's decision to leave the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. "This is an incision for the European Union, it's an unfortunate event - Britain's decision," Merkel said in Berlin. "But there will naturally be some negative impact," Merkel said, adding that it was more important that the remaining 27 EUâÂÂmember states stick together.
