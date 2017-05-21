Estranged hubby of Hillary Clinton's aide pleads guilty to sexting



Anthony Weiner leaves Federal Court in New York. Pic/AFP

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former US congressman, estranged husband of one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides and former candidate for New York mayor pleaded guilty to sexting a school girl.

The 52-year-old broke down repeatedly, sobbing as he read out a statement attesting to his guilt in a Manhattan federal court. Weiner admitted to sending explicit photographs and messages to a 15-year-old high school girl last year as his wife worked on Hillary's presidential campaign.

US media reported shortly after the guilty plea that his wife Huma Abedin had filed for divorce.