Etah road accident: At least 15 school children killed as bus overturns

Lucknow: At least 15 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said.

The school bus was hit by a speeding truck on the Patiali road.

Fog was the main cause of the accident, an official told IANS.

While schools in the state have been closed until Friday 20 due to poor weather conditions, the J.S. Public school to which the bus belonged was open.

The bus had more than 60 students.

PM Modi condoles UP road accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the school children who were killed in the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.



"Anguished by the tragic accident...I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children," Modi tweeted.



"I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest," he added.



