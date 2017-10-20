The newest 'wild card' entrants to the Bigg Boss house might be ethical hacker Mahesh Bhangale and leader of cult Shifu Sunkriti Sunil Kulkarni. While both were arrested by the Mumbai police in different cases, Bhangale is out on bail, while Kulkarni is still behind bars.The Crime Branch had arrested Bhangale in March for allegedly creating a fake mobile bill to show call records between BJP leader Eknath Khadse and fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's residence in Pakistan.



Manish Bhangale

Speaking to mid-day Bhangale said, "Three to four days ago, I received a call from Colors with an offer to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. They said they would be providing me with legal assistance."



Sunil Kulkarni

Meanwhile, Kulkarni, who claimed to be a psychiatrist, was arrested in June on the directions of the Bombay High Court. The Malad police held him under charges of trafficking, obscenity, cheating and offences punishable under the IT Act. A close friend of Kulkarni's said, "The Colors team contacted Sunil and offered him a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house and said he could enter as soon as he gets bail. But Kulkarni didn't sign the agreement, saying he would sign it when he gets bail."

