EU gives $53 million to boost education in Somalia

The EU has unveiled a $53 million funding to boost the education sector in Somalia. EU Ambassador to Somalia Veronique Lorenzo expressed Europe's solidarity with Somalia, in the wake of the devastating drought that has caused untold suffering and death, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The programme will consolidate some of our achievements and expand equitable and inclusive quality education," Lorenzo was quoted as saying.

"Our hearts and sympathies go to millions of Somalis that have been affected by the drought or are suffering as a consequence of violence and insecurity," she said after signing of the new education package with the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic promotion, Jamal Mohamed Hassan.

EU's support to Somalia since 2008 surpasses $3.7 billion, in development, humanitarian aid and stabilisation thus making it the biggest development partner, the report said.