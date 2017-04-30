European Union adopts 'firm' Brexit stance

Brussels: European Union leaders unanimously adopted their Brexit strategy at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday, in a show of unity ahead of two years of tough talks with Britain.



The 27 leaders quickly agreed on the negotiating guidelines as they met without Britain for the first time since Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the divorce process a month ago. They say talks on a future trade deal with Britain can only start once London agrees divorce terms on citizens' rights, its exit bill and Northern Ireland.

"Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the Brexit talks is ready," EU President Donald Tusk said on Twitter. Leaders adopted the guidelines, unchanged, within one minute, an EU source said.