European Union's 60th anniv of Rome treaty

Rome: European Union leaders will renew their vows on the 60th anniversary of the troubled bloc's founding treaties at a special summit in Rome designed to show unity despite Britain's looming divorce.



Meeting in the same Renaissance-era palace where six founding countries signed the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957, the 27 leaders minus Britain will endorse a declaration of intent for the next decade.



They will have the words of Pope Francis ringing in their ears, after he warned of the summit that the crisis-ridden bloc “risks dying” without a new vision. The White House also congratulated the EU overnight on its 60th birthday.