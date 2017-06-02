Europol publishes child sex abuse 'clues' online

Europe's police agency, the Europol, has launched a new web page that displays objects featuring in child sex abuse images to try and find perpetrators and victims, the media reported on Thursday.

Europol hopes that details like the logo on a bag or a shampoo bottle may alert someone, who can then give an anonymous tip-off to the police, or post it on social media, reports the BBC.

"We have eyes and ears across the whole world," explains Steven Wilson, the Scotsman who heads Europol's cyber crime unit.

"These are normally secretive and confidential investigations. But we have exhausted all our leads, so this is a last resort. We need the public to help us collect pieces of the jigsaw puzzle."

Most of the materials the cyber detectives seize are too disturbing to share. They have chosen two photos, each blurred to obscure the child's identity, to demonstrate how the mundane items appear in the scenes of abuse.

Twenty images at a time will go up on the website, Stop Child Abuse.