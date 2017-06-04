EVM hackathon turns out be a non-starter



CPI(M) members watching a demo on the EVM. Pic/PTI

The CPI(M) and the NCP, the only two parties that agreed to accept the ECs EVM challenge, yesterday did not take part in the test to prove the reliability of EVMs, with the former expressing satisfaction after a demonstration and the latter treating it as an academic exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters later that the issue of "tamperability of machines" should be closed with the end of the challenge.

He said the CPI(M) members were "satisfied" with the demonstration on EVMs. The NCP members conveyed that they were keen on treating the challenge as an "academic exercise", he said.

AAP calls it a farce

Terming the EC's EVM challenge a "farce", the AAP opened registration for its parallel challenge and invited people to hack the voting machines under the poll panel's guidelines.