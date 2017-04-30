EVM means 'Every Vote for Modi', says Yogi Adityanath



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amid opposition accusations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday the Delhi civic polls had proved that the EVM stands for "Every Vote for Modi".

At a meeting of party workers in Gorakhpur, his parliamentary constituency since 1998, the Chief Minister said EVM for him meant - 'Every Vote for Modi'. Questioning the opposition over the allegations that EVMs were compromised, Yogi wondered how those very people who had been elected in the past through EVMs were now questioning its reliability.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation election results have proved that for the people EVMs mean "Every Vote for Modi", he said. He also said that EVMs were tamper proof and if anyone would try to manipulate it, it will shut down on its own.

On his second trip to Gorakhpur since he took over as Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath also warned criminals to leave the state or face consequences. During his two-day visit the Chief Minister will review the law and order in the division and also kick-start 10 projects.