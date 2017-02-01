Ex-armyman killed in parking space brawl

A minor tiff over parking space in an Amboli building blew up last morning and resulted in the death of a former army personnel hours later.

Former armyman Subhash Mane (66) and neighbour Kishore Shirke got into a heated argument over parking space around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

It turned into a full-fledged fight, each attacking the other, along with aides, with knives.

Subhash sustained grievous injuries and succumbed at a private hospital. Kishore's family members Kunal and Sunil — who jumped into the fray with him — also sustained injuries and were being treated at a hospital.

The Amboli police registered two counter cases, and arrested Shirke. The first FIR has been filed based on a complaint from Subhash's wife Sushma under sections 302, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Both Kunal and Sunil have also been booked. The other case has been filed against the Manes under sections 326, 324 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said the two families had no prior enmity.