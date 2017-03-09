Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Om Swami seeks bail in molestation case

Swami Om

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Swami Om, who along with his associate is accused of molesting and threatening a woman, filed an anticipatory bail plea in a Delhi court.

The application has been listed for hearing tomorrow before Special Judge Hemani Malhotra. Swami Om sought the relief alleging that he was falsly implicated in the case as he has been advocating Indian culture and anti-social elements wanted to stop his "social activity".

Advocate A P Singh, who filed the plea, said there was no possibility of the accused tampering with evidence if granted anticipatory bail and he will not misuse his liberty. The accused claimed the allegations against him were false and that on the date of the alleged incident, he spent his day in different offices of Delhi Police seeking security.

He also alleged that he is being harassed by police officials and he apprehends that he could be arrested. He claimed he has no link with co-accused Swami Santosh Anand, who was earlier denied anticipatory bail by the court.

As per the FIR lodged at IP Estate police station, the woman was allegedly wrongfully restrained by Swami Om and Anand when she was going home and they started abusing her and committed objectionable acts.

When the complainant requested them to leave her, they dragged her into their room and attempted to rape her, the FIR said. They also threatened that they will not spare her and that they had already ruined her husband's life, it said.

The woman had claimed in her complaint that Swami Om and his alleged associate Anand had ripped off her clothes on February 7. The victim alleged that they had attempted to humiliate her in full public view a few days earlier in Rajghat area here.

No arrest has been made in the case. The court had earlier denied anticipatory bail to Anand saying the allegations against him were grave and the probe was at a nascent stage.