Ex-boyfriend held for Noida's techie murder





The boyfriend of the girl techie murdered at her home here was arrested on Saturday for the crime, police said.

Police said Ashwani Yadav, 25, had been absconding from his rented accommodation in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi but was traced and arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

"A manhunt to arrest Yadav was launched soon after Anjali Rathour's family members suspected on him to be the prime suspect for her murder. Yadav had studied BBA from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar where Rathour did B.Tech in electronics and Communication" Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh told IANS.

They were initially friends but having passed out from university, they began a relationship in 2016 but this soured, Singh said.

"Yadav told police that after he was sacked from a job, Rathour, who worked as a trainee engineer in a mobile manufacturing company in Noida, started avoiding him and stopped answering his calls. Annoyed at being ignored, he felt cheated and suspected that she was talking with some other boy in her office," he added.

"He came to meet Rathour at her home on the day of crime (May 31) but when she asked him to leave her and discontinue the relationship, he fired at her, hitting her at the back of her head and escaped from the spot," he added.