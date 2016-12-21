Ex-corporator, kin attacked over argument in Vasai



Ex-corporator Bharti Thakur, husband and son were attacked in Anand Nagar

A former corporator and her family sustained injuries after they were attacked during an argument between her 30-year-old son and a teenager. The police have arrested three people after CCTV footage showed the accused assaulting the family.

According to the police, the incident took place in Anand Nagar, Vasai, on December 17 around 3 pm, when ex-corporator Bharti Thakur’s son, Nishant, was on his way home in his car.

Nishant was about to reach his residence when a 14-year-old who was passing by on a bike, narrowly missed dashing into his car. Suspecting he was a minor, Nishant asked him to show his driving licence.

The two then broke into an argument, which turned ugly. The teenager left the spot, but returned with several people, who began to beat up Nishant. Bharti (58) and her husband Jagdish (68), who live nearby, rushed to the spot to rescue their son and were also assaulted.

Screengrab of the incident

“A case under Sections 452, 325 and 323 of the IPC for assault and voluntarily causing grievous hurt has been registered against the accused. We are in the process of identifying those who assaulted the family. Investigations are on,” said an officer from Manikpur police station said.