Ex-education department employee secretly clicks women's photos in metro, held

A 65-year-old man has been arrested today for allegedly clicking photographs of women clandestinely in a metro train here, police said. N Narasimha, a retired employee of the education department, was apprehended by the police's "She Team" which is entrusted with looking into cases of eve-teasing and stalking, police said.



Representational Pic

"He was found "capturing" photographs of women and girls seated in front of him in the metro train without the knowledge or permission of the latter," Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The officer added that some more photos were found in the man's phone.

" He was booked under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and was placed under arrest," Bhagwat said.

