Ex-IPL player drives his car on Andheri station platform No.1

I lost my way at Andheri station, says bowler Harmeet Singh Baddhan; detained by RPF to check for driving under influence

Slow Left-arm orthodox bowler Harmeet Singh

Commuters streaming into Andheri railway station early this morning were shocked to see a car ride past them on platform no. 1. The man behind the wheel, Harmeet Singh Baddhan (25), is a former Indian Premier League player. He claims to have lost his way and accidentally landed at the platform.

Amused commuters peer through the car window early this morning

While no one was injured in the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the former Rajasthan Royals player and registered a case against him. The police are awaiting medical reports to verify if Baddhan, who is a resident of Malad, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The incident took place around 7.15 am, when commuters at Andheri station noticed a Hyundai Verna make its way into platform 1. Even as people raised an alarm, Baddhan continued to drive onto the platform, causing chaos, before applying brakes near an escalator.



Baddhan with RPF personnel

RPF officials rushed to the spot and detained Baddhan. On being questioned, the cricketer told the Andheri RPF that he had mistakenly entered the platform, and was about to reverse the car and head out, but was stopped by commuters. Citing security concern, the cops checked his car, but only found bats in the boot.

Speaking to mid-day, who is currently in police custody, said, "While I was driving near Andheri station, I lost my way. When I asked a passer-by, he guided me in the wrong direction and I landed on the platform." Senior PI Manish Rathod, RPF Andheri, confirmed that Baddhan was in the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.



A file picture of Mumbai player Harmeet Singh Baddhan during a practice session in 2014

The RPF has booked Baddhan under Sections 147 (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass), 145 (drunkenness or nuisance), 145C (willfully or without excuse interferes with any amenity provided by the railway administration), 145B (nuisance or act of indecency), 154 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) and 159 (Disobedience of drivers to directions of railway servant, etc.) of the Railway Act, 154.