Ex-judge C.S.Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu

By IANS | Chennai | Posted 21 minutes ago

Justice C S Karnan

Calcutta High Court's former judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Supreme Court for contempt but was untraceable, was arrested in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, officials said.

Karnan's counsel Peter Ramesh Kumar also confirmed the arrest. The former judge was being brought to Chennai.

