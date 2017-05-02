Ex UK PM Tony Blair announces return to politics to fight Brexit



Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Pic/AFP

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said yesterday he was plunging back into domestic politics in order to fight against Brexit.

Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, will not be contesting in the June 8 general election. But he said he wanted to build a political movement to shape the policy debate as UK starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.

Blair (63) who was prime minister for a decade from 1997, said he knew he would face intense criticism for doing so. But the ardent Europhile still wanted to get his "hands dirty" and re-enter the fray, saying voters should have the chance to change their mind once the final EU exit deal becomes clear.

He said leaving the European single market and seeking a free trade agreement would be "relegating ourselves" from the top order.