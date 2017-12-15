Exit polls done under BJP pressure, totally wrong: Congresss

Rubbishing the exit polls which predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday said they were done under pressure from the BJP and were "absolutely wrong"

Rubbishing the exit polls which predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday said they were done under pressure from the BJP and were "absolutely wrong". "Exit poll came in Bihar, Goa, Punjab and Delhi as well. This is the same kind of exit poll, which has been shown under pressure from the BJP," Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki told IANS.



Indian officials check an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ahead of the 2nd phase of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

"As the elections were conducted under pressure from the BJP government in Gujarat, likewise the exit poll was also done under pressure," he added. Solanki said the Bharatiya Janata Party will be washed out in Gujarat. "The exit polls are absolutely wrong. We will win 120-125 seats."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go