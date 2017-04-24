Exit polls predict victory for BJP, drubbing for AAP in Delhi



The wife, daughter and mother of Delhi CM vafter casting their votes in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Exit polls predicted an overwhelming victory for the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, held yesterday, giving it over 200 of the 270 seats.

The election recorded a low voter turnout. At least 42 per cent of the 1.32 crore electorate had exercised its franchise when polling ended at 5.30 pm.

The election was pegged as a report card of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-year-old Aam Aadmi Party government. The AAP and the Congress are hoping to wrest power from the BJP, which dominated the MCD for a decade. But the BJP, in the hope of a third term, has held a high-voltage campaign in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led senior party leaders and Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, in seeking votes.