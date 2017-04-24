Exit polls predict victory for BJP, drubbing for AAP in Delhi

The wife, daughter and mother of Delhi CM vafter casting their votes in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI
New Delhi: Exit polls predicted an overwhelming victory for the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, held yesterday, giving it over 200 of the 270 seats.
The election recorded a low voter turnout. At least 42 per cent of the 1.32 crore electorate had exercised its franchise when polling ended at 5.30 pm.
The election was pegged as a report card of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-year-old Aam Aadmi Party government. The AAP and the Congress are hoping to wrest power from the BJP, which dominated the MCD for a decade. But the BJP, in the hope of a third term, has held a high-voltage campaign in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led senior party leaders and Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, in seeking votes.
EVM glitches
The SEC received nine complaints of glitches in EVMs "They were replaced and voting resumed," said State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava.
