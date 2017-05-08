Explosion levels Trinamool Congress office in Burdwan; 3 hurt

A Trinamool Congress office in West Bengal's Burdwan district was yesterday destroyed in a huge blast, suspected to have been caused by explosives stored inside the structure.

The blast, which left three persons injured, took place at the Pichkudi Dhaal TMC office in Ausgram around 6 pm, SP Kunal Agarwal said. The officer said the blast was caused by explosives inside the building. "We are investigating where these explosives came from and who brought them inside the building," he said.

The building was a single-storied structure and the injured were inside it when the explosion occurred. They were rushed to hospital, the SP said, adding that their identity is yet to be ascertained.

On October 2, 2014, a blast had occurred in a house at Khagragarh in Burdwan town which claimed two lives. The NIA had later found that the two were Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen operatives from Bangladesh. The investigation agency took into custody five alleged members of the banned terror outfit in October last year in connection with it.