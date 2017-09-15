Explosion reported on London Tube train

Police was investigating reports of an "explosion" in a carriage of a London Tube train on Friday.
Officers and ambulance service were on the scene at Parsons Green in south-west London, reports the BBC.
Transport for London tweeted: "We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green." Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line were suspended.
