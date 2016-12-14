Exxon Mobil CEO is Donald Trump's secy of state



Rex Tillerson

New York: President-elect Donald Trump announced yesterday he has settled on ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be the secretary of state, saying that he's "among the most accomplished business leaders and international deal makers in the world".

"Rex Tillerson's career is the embodiment of the American dream. Through hard work, dedication and smart deal making, Rex rose through the ranks to become CEO of ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest and most respected companies," the billionaire real estate mogul said.

"Rex knows how to manage a global enterprise, which is crucial to running a successful State Department."

In an accompanying statement, Tillerson said he was "honored" by his selection and shared Trump's "vision for restoring the credibility of the United States' foreign relations and advancing our country's national security".

Trump also said that as the nation's top diplomat, Tillerson would be "a world-class leader" working on behalf of the American people.

Tillerson, however, has close ties to Russia, and his selection sets up a potential Senate confirmation fight. But Trump has brushed aside these concerns.



Tillerson has connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And on Capitol Hill, leading Republicans have expressed anxieties about Tillerson, as they contend with intelligence assessments saying Russia interfered with the US presidential election to help Trump.