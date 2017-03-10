Facebook route to a smooth ride on Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has several accident-prone areas

It may take a while for our government to install high-end safety measures along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, but an independent researcher, Tanmay Pendse, has started a Facebook page to help commuters on this route with latest updates about traffic.

Tanmay lost his brother, actor Akshay, in an accident on this Expressway in 2012. Now, he is using social media to inform commuters about accident and landslide prone areas on the Expressway. “Emergency contact numbers of police and fire departments have been posted, along with phone numbers of nearby hospitals.” Pendse has urged motorists to update or upload any relevant information on the page, which they believe could help other commuters.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) after the success of a Brifen rope pilot project -- a barrier guardrail system -- on a 2.5 km stretch of the Expressway, had decided to install it at 15 locations along the 12 km stretch by spending up to R5 crore. But the previous state government benched the project reportedly due to cash crunch.

In June last year, mid-day had done a story (R80L safety ropes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway are failing real-life crash tests) which revealed how Brifen ropes that were installed along the 2.5-km stretch were in dismal shape due to lack of maintenance.