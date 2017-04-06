FAIA to ensure smooth services at Mumbai, Pune airports

A section of aviation employees unions today came out in support of Air India over its flight ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, saying it would ensure seamless operations at the airport here and in Pune.

The Federation of All India Aviation (FAIA), which claims to have representation from all airlines and airport operators including the private ones, will not allow any disruption in the services at Mumbai and Pune airports, its general secretary Niteen Jadhav said.

"We are opposed to the halting of (Air India) operations. We will ensure that services at these airports are not affected," Jadhav said. His assertion came after the Sena MPs warned of grounding the Air India operations at the two key airports of Maharashtra following the party's failure to get an assurance from Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju over lifting of the ban.

Gaikwad has been accused of beating up an Air India official with sandals last month.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed chaos as Sena members, including Union Minister Anant Geete, surrounded Raju after he refused to heed their demand for revoking the ban on flying Gaikwad.

Air India has already said it is stepping up security of its personnel deployed at the two airports following the Sena's alleged threat.

The security of Air India's employees is paramount and the airline can't take any chance over it, an Air India official said.

Some of the Air India employees' unions at Mumbai and Pune airports are affiliated to the Shiv Sena's trade union Bharatiya Kamgar Sangh.