Failed in Standard IX? Repeat the entire year

Here's some bad news for the students who have failed in the Std IX examination for the 2016-17 academic year. They either have to repeat the entire year, or appear for the Board exam as private candidates. This is because the state has put a hold on the GR passed last year, which had asked schools to conduct a re-examination in the first week of July.

According to the previous GR, all schools were instructed to conduct coaching classes for those students who fail in the Std IX examination and then conduct a re-examination in the first week of July, so that they can appear for the SSC exam through regular schooling.