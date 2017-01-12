Fake, phony, didn't happen, says Donald Trump about Kremlin 'dossier'



President-elect Donald Trump

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily denounced as disgraceful the publishing of claims he had been caught in a compromising position in Russia and said he hoped for a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin but could not guarantee it.

“It’s all fake news, it’s phony stuff, it didn’t happen,” Trump said of a dossier that makes salacious claims about him. Trump, who was briefed by U.S. intelligence officials about Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. election, said it was disgraceful that information from that briefing had been made public and he denounced “sick people” who “put that crap together.” “It should never have entered paper,” Trump said in a news conference. He said US intelligence agencies might have leaked the information.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, acknowledged that Russia likely hacked the Democratic National Committee and the emails of other top Democrats during the election, but defended his goal of better ties with Moscow. Trump said his administration will come out with a major report on hacking within 90 days.