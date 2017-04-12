Fake report of woman training squirrels to attack ex lover goes viral

Janice Smith. Pic/Twitter

A rather hilarious story of jilted 45-year-old woman Janice Smith training squirrels to attack ex lover, 51-year-old James Robinson, went viral but, apparently, it is fake.

According to media reports, these attacks caused him many serious injuries, including the loss of two fingers and one testicle, bitten off by his attackers. The matter was reported to Detroit police department.

It also said that the lover James Robinson was also attacked by rodents more than a dozen occasions over the last month but he had no clue why it all happened.

A website World News Daily published that the poor man had no idea why squirrels kept attacking him until he saw his ex-girlfriend, a former circus animal trainer, cheering the animals during one of the attacks. "She was partially hidden behind some bushes, but I could clearly see her and hear her. She was yelling orders at the squirrels and telling them to attack me."

The report went on to even say that when the police inspected Smith's residence and found a dozen cages, holding a total of 27 squirrels. They also found two training dummies with pictures of Robinson taped over their faces.

However when the news was published, Detroit Police, on their official Facebook account clarified that the news is totally fake.