Bengaluru: Multi-crore fake stamp paper mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi passed away in hospital on Thursday due to multiple organ complications, police said.

"He (Telgi) was admitted to Victoria Hospital last week. He was in coma since Monday and passed away at the hospital at around 3.55 p.m.," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S.D. Sharanappa told reporters here.

Telgi, 56, was a convict in the Parapanna Agrahara Central Jail, was serving a 30-year sentence since 2007.

A diabetic with hypertension, jail authorities had admitted Telgi to the state-run Victoria Hospital last week after he had complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing.

Telgi shot into notoriety after his counterfeit racket, spanning several states and estimated to amount to crores of rupees, was busted.

After illegally printing stamp papers, Telgi sold them to bulk purchasers, including banks, insurance firms, and stock brokerage firms.