Falguni Pathak all set to perform this Navratri at Borivli's Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex



Falguni Pathak

Dandiya Queen, Falguni Pathak, will soon have a biggest record in her name as she will be performing for the first time in Maharashtra’s biggest ground - Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex of Borivli, Mumbai for ‘Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017’ from September 21 to September 29, 2017. The ground has 13 acres of area. Falguni will be performing during Navratri for the 2nd year in Borivli, consecutively.

The occasion of Bhoomi Pujan was graced by BJP MP Shri Gopal Shetty and BJP MLA- Dahisar Smt. Manisha Chaudhari, Shri Yogesh Sagar – MLA, Shri Vijay Bhai Girkar – MLA along with the organizers and local corporators yesterday at Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex of Borivli.

Ruparel Realty is the main title sponsor & organiser along with Showbizz Entertainment who are organising ‘Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017’.

On this occasion BJP MP, Gopal Shetty, said “Mumbai is an amalgamation of various cultures. Navratri is the best example of this confluence. Now biggest Navratri will happen in Mumbai, so people may choose Mumbai for Navratri at a national level like Dahi Handi.”

According to Shri Amit Ruparel, Managing Director, Ruparel Realty said, “Today's organizations are progressively recognizing festivals to promote a sense of bonding and to show their respect to local culture. Ruparel being a secular company believes in celebrating all festivals with fervor and enthusiasm. We have a lot of customers who are zealous about Navratri as a festival. Dandiya is an occasion to celebrate with families; it gives us immense happiness to see families bond over dandiya.”

“When it comes to an event as grand as this, our priority is safety. Thus, we have deployed added security and stringent crowd management measures, especially for women, so they can enjoy the festival while feeling safe and relaxed” said Shri Santosh Singh & Shri Shiva Shetty (MLA), organisers and directors of Showbizz Entertainment.

Falguni Pathak an undeniable Navratri sensation, who, for over two decades have got masses dance to her folk and Bollywood tunes, is all set to bring an element of surprise on stage this time by introducing her new gujarati song ‘Jode Rejo Raaj’. “Following the tradition of my events, this time as well, I have selected songs in various languages, bringing in glimpse of diverse culture of India into one festival. Additionally, I am excited to use this opportunity and keeping Navratri in mind I have recreated an old Gujarati song Jode Rejo Raaj, which will serve perfect beats for Garba dancing.” said, the singer.

This Navratri festival will also be interesting because after demonetization and GST, it will be the first religious and social program that will bring lakhs of people together. Borivli itself is a Gujarati locality and places like Kandivali and Dahisar also have quite good number of Gujaratis. The location is so convenient that people can easily reach at the venue.