Families aim to raise USD 50 mn to search for missing MH370

By Agencies | Posted 5 hours
Kuala Lumpur: The families of those onboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have launched efforts to raise at least $50 million to fund a private search as they mark the third anniversary of the plane's disappearance.

The nearly three-year search in the Indian Ocean was suspended on January 17 with no trace of the plane, which disappeared March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Jacquita Gomes, whose husband was a flight attendant on the plane, said that families have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

