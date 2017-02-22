Family no 1! Mumbai political families come together to vote

Sharad Pawar with family. Pic/Sharad Pawar/Twitter

Many political families came together to vote on Tuesday in Maharashtra to elect 10 major civic bodies, including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's largest and richest civic body.

Early voters included Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya, son-in-law Sadanand Sule and granddaughter Revati.

Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi and son Aaditya. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray voted at Bandra. An aggressive Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has put the BJP government 'on notice period' and said he would decide whether to continue the state-level alliance after the results on Thursday.

Raj Thackeray, wife Sharmila, daughter Urvashi and son Amit (behind). Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, wife Sharmila Thackeray were accompanied by their kids Amit and Urvashi. They polling booth was Balmohan Vidyalaya, Dadar. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray said that like people should exercise their right to cast their votes, political parties should also work as promised by them during poll campaigning. "Like there are hoardings beckoning people to come out and vote, there should be similar hoardings for political parties to do work as promised," he said.

Congress leader Priya Dutt was also spotted with husband Own Roncon.

Poonam Mahajan with Rahul Mahajan

BJP leader Poonam Mahajan came with brother Rahul Mahajan.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis voted in Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta and mother. Pic/Twitter

The country's commercial capital and the richest civic body has generally recorded a dismal voter turnout. But the encouraging turnout prompted Fadnavis to tweet: "Thank you Mumbai for the record voting percentage and ... for participating in festival of democracy!"

An electorate of 3.77 crore has put the seal on the fate of 17,331 candidates for 5,512 seats, including 1,268 in 10 municipal corporations, 2,956 in 11 Zilla Parishads and 1,288 seats in 118 Panchayat Samitis in the second and final phase of the polling.

The results shall be declared on Thursday.