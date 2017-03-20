Family of four found murdered in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra





Mumbai: In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found murdered at home by unidentified persons in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The murders, at Bhadli village in the district, came to light this morning. Pradeep Suraj Bhole (47), a farmer, his wife Sangita (40), children Divya (7 years) and Chetan (5 years) were found dead at home with deep injuries on head and elsewhere on the body, apparently made by sharp weapons.



Door of the house was open. Neighbours went in when there was no response to calls and saw the bodies lying in pools of blood, police said. Bhole was finding it difficult to make the ends meet through farming, and was going to set up a Chinese food stall in the village from today itself, said Rahul Wagh, in-charge of Nasirabad police station. The killings may be the result of personal enmity, but the police were looking at all angles, he said.