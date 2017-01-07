Fare system won't be unfair, assures committee

In its first interaction with transport unions, BCâÂÂKhatua Committee hears out their issues, assures to side with nobody while framing the fare system



The meeting began at 3.15 pm and within 15 minutes, there was an argument over Uber and Ola

The BC Khatua committee, that will prepare the system for determining fares for autorickshaws, taxis and mobile cab aggregators had its first interaction with various transport unions yesterday. The committee assured those present that they want a level playing field for all modes of transport.

Appointed by the state government, the committee includes bureaucrat BC Khatua, advocate Girish Godbole, former transport commissioner DG Jadhav and chartered accountant Nitin Doshi. The committee is expected to present its report by April.

Tiff over Ola, Uber

The meeting started around 3.15 pm and within 15 minutes of it, there was an argument over Ola and Uber. Bala Sanap from Jai Bhagwan Taxi Rickshaw Sanghatana said, “We want the government to put these mobile aggregators under a law. Due to them the taxi and auto drivers have lost income.”

One of the members of the committee said, “The suburban rail is jam packed and now the Metro is making some difference. Likewise every mode of public transport will help people at large.”

Anna Desai, Bhartiya Taxi Sangh said, “The committee should also take into consideration the medical expenses of the drivers and their family, try to rope in ESIC hospitals and get them concessions and also try getting them educational loans for their children.

Fleecing share autos

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat claimed that the committee should also look into the share rickshaw operators who fleece commuters and overload autos. “There is no clarity on who decides the fares of these share-rickshaws. Moreover, the driver makes two people sit in the front as well,” said a member.

The committee members said they would be taking into consideration factors like fuel cost, standard of living, cost of spares and machines, vehicle cost and other expenses that the driver incurs in maintaining the vehicle. They also said that they realise that autos and taxis aren’t an organised sector, unlike mobile cab aggregators who get heavy funding and hence, they will decide on fares accordingly.

Report to go online

“We will be independently preparing a report on the proposed fares. We will be putting up the opinions on the transport department’s website for the public to see,” said BC Khatua. “There are many issues which people face despite rules being framed. The problem is implementation. We wouldn’t take anyone’s side and ensure that there isn’t undesirable competition,” assured Dilip Jadhav.