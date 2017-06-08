Farmers' protest: It's violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh

Farmers say not five, eight people were killed in firing on Tuesday; take to the streets



Farmers stopped a train during their nation-wide agitation in Dewas.

Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of the farmers' agitation yesterday.

The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons were killed on Tuesday allegedly in police firing.

Though Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver.



Trucks torched in Mandsaur district

The BJP government also announced a loan-settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

The bandh called by the main Opposition Congress received a mixed response. Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area — where the five farmers were killed and six others were injured — and in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in the district, Inspector General V Madhukumar said.



A police emergency vehicle set on fire by farmers. Pics/PTI

Mandsaur collector S K Singh was heckled when he tried to persuade protesters to lift a road blockade in Berheda Pant area. Inspector Shyambabu Sharma of Suasara police station received head injuries when the police were trying to bring under control a mob which was throwing stones at Guratiya Pratap square.

A warehouse was set ablaze in Badi Choupati area and Mhow-Neemuch highway was blocked for hours. In Dewas district, protesters threw stones and set on fire four passenger buses and eight other vehicles. Passengers got down. A mob also torched vehicles outside the Hat Pipaliya police station in Dewas district.

Rs 1cr Govt's compensation for the next of kin of the five farmers who were killed

Rs 5L The compensation to be given to each of the injured