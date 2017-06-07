Farmers shot in Madhya Pradesh: AAP demands CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation



Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Aam Aadmi Party today demanded resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the deaths of five persons in the farmers' agitation in the state.

AAP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Gopal Rai said the incident reflected anti-farmer mentality of the BJP who remembered farmers only during elections.

"They have not been able to fulfil a single poll promise made during the elections," he said.

Five persons were killed today as the farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur district, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the victims suffered bullet wounds, but Mandsaur district authorities denied police fired on the protesters who went on a rampage.