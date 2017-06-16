Farmers torch tyres after failing to sell produce in Madhya Pradesh



Even as the agrarian unrest largely subsided in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, a group of farmers torched tyres at an agriculture market here after finding no takers for their produce.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Narsinghpur’s Gadarwara area when the farmers failed to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

Upon getting information about the trouble in the market, district Collector R R Bhonsle and Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastava rushed to the spot to pacify the angry farmers. Bhonsle and Shrivastava held talks with the farmers and made arrangements for them to sell their produce. "After coming to know that the farmers’ were upset in the mandi yesterday, we rushed to the spot and made arrangements to facilitate selling of the farm produce," the collector said.

Farmers protest in Odisha

Farmers in Odisha’s Kalahandi district yesterday put up a road blockade in at least three places, in protest against non-procurement of paddy at the designated centres.

Rabi paddy procurement has been paralysed in the district as custom millers have stopped work for the past three days as a mark of protest against an order of Odisha Civil Supply Corporation to stop payment of handling charges of R4 per quintal paid to them.