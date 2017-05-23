Pune farmers travel on foot from Pune to Mumbai to seek debt relief from CM

Thousands of farmers have begun their journey from Pune to Mumbai on foot to meet the CM and demand relief from debts and other promises made by the BJP government
Farmers kick off their 150-km journey to Mumbai to meet the CM
Thousands of farmers took to the streets yesterday to march all the way to Mumbai on foot, to protest the state government's failure to reduce farmer debts and the resulting suicides. Calling their march 'Aatmaklesh' (inner turmoil), the protestors will cover the over 150-km journey over the course of nine days, walking 20 km every day, spending the night at temples that fall along their route.
"BJP misled us with assurances that farmers would get three times the benefits, but in the last three years, all the BJP government has done is to increase our debt three times over. Somewhere I am also responsible for this, as I trusted them. We gave power to the BJP and it has gone to their head," said MP and farmer activist Raju Shetti, who will walk with the farmers until they arrive in Mumbai to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 30.
Shetti is the founder of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan, one of the minor allies of the BJP government. No BJP leaders were present at the protest march. However, one of Shetti's fellow party members, Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot was also absent, but Shetti refused to comment on this.
"This concept is for me, as I need to introspect. After nine days of the journey, my soul will be purified," said Shetti.
On Monday, the Aatmaklesh agitation began from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Wada in Pune and farmers walked 20 km before stopping at Akrudi at 7 pm. "Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that he would work on farmers' issues, but there have been no results. Supporting BJP was a mistake and we are cursed for it. The farmers are with me," cautioned Shetti, adding, "This government has stabbed us in the back. If they neglect the farmers' rights and do not waive their debts and heed our other demands, we will take have to take action. The government can waive off the debts of industrialists, then why not do the same for farmers?"
Laxmi Tripathi
Transgender activists
The farmers were also accompanied by transgender activists, including Laxmi Tripathi, who said, "Society must come together to fight for farmers' rights. Thanks to their pain and efforts, everyone else can put food on their table, but the farmers go hungry. Government officials just sit in air-conditioned offices and have no idea how to address the issues that farmers face."
Farmers speak
Manik Kadam, Parbhani
'The government told us we would get the best benefits if we cultivated toor daal, but we have not got anything. Instead, we bore huge losses and were deeper in debt. We demand 50% of the profits from the sales.'
Rajabhau Dhavan, Baramati
'The profits from sugarcane are miniscule. In Gujarat, farmers get R4,400 per quintal, and in Maharashtra we get half the amount. Why is there there such a huge difference between different states?'
Itinerary
20 km Distance the farmers will walk every day
