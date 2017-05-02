E-paper

Photos: Fat monkey sent to weight loss camp for exercise and dieting in Thailand

By mid-day online correspondent | Bangkok | Posted 02-May-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Fat monkey sent to weight loss camp for exercise and dietingMonkey. Pic/Facebook

A fat monkey in Bangkok caught attention of wildlife officials after they spotted him near a floating market gorging on tourists leftover food. 

Fat monkey sent to weight loss camp for exercise and dietingPic/Facebook

The animal was given a sedative shot and brought to a wildlife rescue centre in Nakhon Nayok province, where it would undergo a comprehensive health check. The macaque weighs 15 kilos, much higher than the average of between 8-10 kilos.

He is now being sent to a 'fat camp' where it will be put on a strict diet and made to 'run around' with other animals.

Fat monkey sent to weight loss camp for exercise and dietingPic/Facebook

Bangkok Post reports that the fat little monkey is nicknamed Uncle Fatty and is very famous in the local monkey world as a senior monkey who looks after all the baby junior monkeys. The babies love climbing on him because he always has food hidden under his fat belly.

Fat monkey sent to weight loss camp for exercise and dieting

Watch video here

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply