Fat-shamed cop expected to lose 100 kgs after surgery in Mumbai tomorrow

Inspector Daulatram Jogawat's bariatric surgery will be performed by current toast of the town, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala

Inspector Daulatram Jogawat will go under the knife tomorrow. The 58-year-old Madhya Pradesh-based policeman, who was fat-shamed by writer Shobhaa De on Twitter last week, will undergo bariatric surgery at Saifee Hospital at Charni Road.

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, bariatric surgeon and chairman of the Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences & Research Centre at the hospital, and his team from the Centre for Obesity and Digestive Surgery, Gamdevi, will perform the surgery. Jogawat, who weighs 180 kg, arrived in the city on February 26 after Dr Lakdawala and his team offered to help him lose weight.

“He suffers from diabetes -- his blood sugar level has gone up to 360, high blood pressure and sleep apnea. He also has swollen legs,” said Dr Lakdawala.



Inspector Daulatram Jogawat

The surgery will not cut all the flab. The doctors expect Jogawat to lose 80-100 kg within the next 18 months. “It usually takes a year and a half to shed the extra fat. In the same period, he would lose 80-100 kg. There is no need to maintain any special diet,” said Dr Lakdawala.

Dr Lakdawala, who has already taken up the challenge of making the world's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed Abdulati, lose weight, said Jogawat's is a textbook case of obesity that bariatric surgeons deal with every day.

mid-day reached out to Jogawat, but he said he would talk after his surgery.