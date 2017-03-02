Fat-shamed cop stable after undergoing bariatric surgery in Mumbai



Inspector Daulatram Jogawat's bariatric surgery will be performed by current toast of the town, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala

The 58-year-old MP police officer, Daulatram Jogawat, who was body shamed by well-known writer Shobhaa De on Twitter for being a obese cop, underwent bariatric surgery at Saifee hospital on Thursday morning.

He will be discharged on Friday and is expected to resume his duty within a week.

As promised by Dr Muffazzal Lakdawala, who is also a treating Eman Ahmed, the heaviest woman in the world, Jogawat's surgery took place at around 11am on Thursday. The surgery went on for an hour and half. The cop is stable now.

"He was operated upon on Thursday morning and already moving around in his ward. He is completely fine and healthy," said Dr Muffazzal.



Inspector Daulatram Jogawat

"He will be discharged tomorrow, following which he will go back to this state. He will be able to resume work after a week after taking rest for few days," he added.

He will lose 80-100kgs in the next one and a half year after the surgery. This particular case hit the limelight when socialite Shobhaa De mocked him on February 21 when she tweeted his picture with the tagline, 'heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today'.



Shobhaa De who started it all

Following this, when the tweet went viral, the policeman was flooded with invitations from hospitals across the country for treatment and he chose to come to Mumbai.

Madhya Pradesh state is paying for his treatment from state police fund.