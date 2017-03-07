Fat-shamed Madhya Pradesh cop thanks Shobhaa De for her 'helpful' tweet



Daulatram Jogawat

Daulatram Jogawat, a Madhya Pradesh police officer, who was recently fat shamed by Shobhaa De on Twitter, offered his thanks to the author for her tweet. Shobhaa De posted a phootograph of Jogawat with the caption, ‘heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today’, on February 21, the day of the BMC Elections. She faced severe backlash from twitterati, including the Mumbai Police for what was perceived to be an insensitive remark.

Jogawat claimed that it was her tweet, that motivated him to seek weight-loss treatment in Mumbai, which was done free of cost, according to Saifee Hospital sources. He said that despite the ridiculing nature of the tweet, he bore De no grudge.

Daulatram Jogawat claimed that his weight gain was not because of overeating but due to insulin imbalance following a gall bladder surgery over 20 years ago in 1993.

Jogawat underwent a banded Gastric Bypass Procedure (GBP) at Saifee Hospital. He lost about 3.5 kg after the procedure and had lost 2 kg before the surgery. GBP is a surgical procedure, during which the small intestines are rearranged, resulting in the reduction in the size of the stomach cavity.

The surgery was undertaken by doctors from the Centre for Obesity & Diabetes Support (CODS), headed by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. The team said that Jogawat, who weighed over 180 kg would lose about 100 kg through a special liquid diet and that of vegetables in a period of about one and a half years. His blood pressure and diabetes levels will significantly be brought down during this time.

Daulatram Jogawat explained that his weight never interfered with his duty and that he was physically active and had the brains to solve crimes, which enabled him to be fairly rewarded for his work.