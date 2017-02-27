Fat-shamed MP inspector undergoes tests at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai

Daulatram Jogawat with Dr Muffazal Lakdawala

Brought into the spotlight last week by a well-known columnist Shobhaa De for being 'heavy,' Inspector Daulatram Jogawat from Madhya Pradesh arrived on Sunday night at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital to receive treatment for his obesity under the eye of Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala.

Lakdwala, who is also over looking the treatment of the world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed at the same hospital, had reached out to Jogawat after he heard of the latter's condition. "I felt I could help him get his life back on track," said Dr. Lakdawala.

"As a doctor, I feel that it is my duty to help a patient in need, especially if it can improve his health and save his life. When the news of my willingness reached him, the people close to him advised that he should get treatment from me. He then reached out, to me. I sent someone from my office to facilitate his request, and also personally spoke with SP Manoj Singh and ACP Rajesh Sagar."



Lakdawala, who is the Chairman of the Dept. of Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery' at Saifee Hospital, had tweeted to the Jogawat to 'count him in' after he learned of the latter's condition. "He is undergoing a series of tests at Saifee hospital right now, which will help us determine the diseases he suffers from and whether bariatric surgery can help him. We will soon be reviewing his reports and post that will be able to decide on future course of action. My team and I will ensure that the best medical treatment is given to him and hope that he should be on the road to recovery very soon."