A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, the police said on Saturday.
The incident happened at Kotwalipur village in the district. A case was lodged by victim's mother yesterday after the girl complained to her, circle officer Anil Kumar said. He added that the victim has been sent for medical examination.
