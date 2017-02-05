E-paper

Faulty machines delay voting in Punjab, Goa elderly dies in queue

Over 72% voter turnout in Punjab, 83% in Goa

Voters stand in long queues at polling station in Patiala. Pic/PTI
Chandigarh: Voting at several polling stations in Punjab was disrupted or delayed for periods ranging from five minutes to over an hour on Saturday due to technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The state election office received complaints about nearly 150 EVMs not functioning properly in various constituencies. At some polling stations, voting was stopped for over an hour.

Over 72 per cent of Punjab's nearly 1.99 crore voters cast their votes on Saturday in 117 assembly segments in the northern state, election officials said here.

Manohar Parrikar in a queue at a polling booth in Goa. Pic/PTI
In Goa, a 78-year-old woman died after suffering a cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Panaji, officials said. District Magistrate Nila Mohanan said that the deceased, Leslie Saldanha, was rushed to a private hospital by the staff where she was pronounced dead.

Polling for Goa's 40 assembly constituencies officially ended at 5 pm on Saturday by when 83 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise, officials said.

117
No. of Assembly constituencies in Punjab that went to polls

Election highlights

> The Election Commision said one poll booth in Goa was managed entirely by specially-abled people
> A 106-year-old woman exercised franchise in Punjab

