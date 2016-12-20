FBI, US Department of Justice officials named witness in NIA's Pathankot charge sheet

Defence personnel at Pathankot during the attack. File picture

New Delhi: Six protected persons, a jailed terrorist and officials of Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Department of Justice figure as witnesses in the charge sheet filed by NIA in the January 2 Pathankot air base attack.

The NIA, which named Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar and three others as accused, submitted scientific, oral and technical evidences before the special NIA court at Panchkula in Chandigarh.

Among the list of witnesses is Mohammed Sadeek alias Muviya, a resident of Ghalotiakalan in Pakistan's Sialkot district and Abdul Rahman Mogul, a resident of Polas village of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Poonch district.

These two witnesses had helped in identifying voices and a couple of bodies of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who had carried out the attack at the strategic IAF base in which seven personnel were killed and 37 others were injured.

The list of witnesses also names a Special Agent of FBI and an official of US Department of Justice who had executed the Indian request sent under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty for getting the details from Facebook and other websites on which Jaish had uploaded an audio file claiming responsibility for the attack.

Besides Azhar, the NIA has named his brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asgar and two handlers of four terrorists —Kashif Jaan and Shahid Latif in the charge sheet.