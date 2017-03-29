Fearing aerial terror attack, Mumbai Police sounds alert, bans drones and gliders

Mumbai Police receives intelligence of a possible aerial attack and declared a no-flying zone for paragliders, drones and micro-light aircraft for a month

Fearing aerial attack via gliders and drones, the Mumbai Police has banned all flying objects between March 31 to April 29.

Intelligence received by Mumbai Police states that terrorists or anti-social elements might attack the city using remote-controlled drones or micro-light aircraft or through paragliders.

A notification from the Mumbai police said that there's a possibility of an attack through drones, para-gliders or remote-controlled micro-light aircraft. "There is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of the tranquility," the notification added.

In October last year, Mumbai Police had received intelligence of a possible aerial attack and declared the city a no-flying zone for paragliders, drones and micro-light aircraft for a month. Then in September too, a full-scale security alert was issued after school children in Uran claimed seeing a group of 5-6 men carrying weapons near INS Abhimanyu base.



Heavy security arrangements after two school children spotted suspicious looking gunmen at Uran, in Navi Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The present order issued by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), Greater Mumbai, says that only aerial surveillance by the police will be allowed and anyone violating the order will be punished. Any person contravening this order will be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Because your 'something' could make all the difference for all of us. #AlertMumbaiSafeMumbai pic.twitter.com/FEpix6C9Ln — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2017

Mumbai police bans use of drones and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in the city. — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) July 8, 2015